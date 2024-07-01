Excessive diesel costs could pose serious problems that impede the progress of several African countries, particularly if the average person in the country finds it hard to purchase this liquid fuel.

An expensive cost of diesel can also present complications if the economy is largely dependent on it, having very few alternatives to diesel-powered engines.

In many African nations, diesel is the main source of energy for numerous types of machines, including generators that produce electricity.

High diesel prices also raise the cost of transportation, rendering the process of transferring products from producers to markets more costly. This could exasperate hunger and poverty as a result of increasing costs for the aforementioned products.

In Africa, sectors such as the agricultural sector, industrial, and manufacturing sectors, and service sectors (in countries with poor electricity) are the major sectors that suffer a high cost of diesel.

With that said, here are the 10 African countries with the highest cost of diesel according to GlobalPetrolPrices. The list was last updated on the 24th of June 2024, when the average price of diesel globally was 1.23 U.S. Dollars per liter.

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of diesel

