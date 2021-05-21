Twitter rolls out new verification application process and this is how it goes like

According to the tech giants, today’s application rollout marks the next milestone in Twitter’s plans to give more transparency, credibility and clarity to verification on the platform.

Here’s how one can be eligible

To qualify for verification, you must fit the criteria of one of the six categories listed below:

● Government

● Companies, brands and organizations

● News organizations and journalists

● Entertainment

● Sports and gaming

● Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

In addition to the category-specific eligibility criteria outlined in Twitter’s verification policy, your account must be complete, meaning you have a profile name, a profile image and either a confirmed email address or phone number.

Your account must also be active within the last six months and have a record of adherence to the Twitter Rules.

This how can you apply to get verified

Over the next few weeks, Twitter will start to put the new verification application directly in the Account Settings tab. If you don’t see this update immediately today, don’t worry! It is being rolled out gradually to everyone to ensure that all applications are reviewed in a timely manner.

Here’s what the application flow will look like:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

The blue badge is one of the ways Twitter helps people distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest. It gives users more context about who they’re having conversations with so they can determine if it’s trustworthy, which the company’s research has shown leads to healthier, more informed conversations.

With today’s application launch, is an additional introduction of new guidelines for verified accounts on Twitter.

These verification guidelines are intended to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall. They follow the philosophy to lead by example, Tweet others how they want to be Tweeted, and serve the public conversation authentically, respectfully, and with consideration.

Once you submit your application, you can expect an emailed response from Twitter within a few days, but this could take up to a few weeks depending on how many open applications are in queue.