He said this at the official launch of the first Volkswagen (VW) vehicles to be assembled in Ghana.

“The Government of Ghana Automotive Development Policy has great potential to maximize the car industry in the country, which will create highly skilled jobs, reduce the import bill, stimulate growth in small enterprises as part of supply chain & other sectors,” Jeffery Peprah wrote on Linkedin after the launch.

The German car manufacturer signed an MoU with the government of Ghana in 2018 to begin the process of establishing an assembling plant in the country to serve the West African sub-regional market.

According to Peprah, the coming into effect of the assembling plant and the subsequent unveiling of its first vehicles in the country is not only remarkable but also has far-reaching mutual benefits.

READ ALSO: Customer throws woman, breaks her leg after being told to wear mask (video)

“I am honored and very proud as VW Ghana CEO to officially launch our Volkswagen Ghana entity which is another milestone in the documented history of our beloved country.

“# And unveiling of the first VW vehicles assembled in our new VW Ghana Assembly Facility in Accra certainly belongs to our almanacs so that our next generation is reminded of the day Volkswagen came to Ghana,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo who graced the unveiling ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel on Monday said it was a matter of pride that Volkswagen has decided “to assemble a number of its brands right here in Ghana, not only for domestic use but also for the West African market.”

Akufo-Addo unveils first VW assembled cars in Ghana

“Two years on, we have confounded the doubting Thomases, and I am happy to be here this morning to launch, officially, the first Volkswagen vehicle that has been assembled in our country. It is a good day for Mother Ghana.”

The VW vehicles are now ready for the market with some going for GHC 60,000.