We want the next generation to be better than the past - CEO of SanlamAllianz Life

"Our purpose includes expanding access to the number of lives we touch in the emerging markets where we operate and to empower generations to be financially secure," Dommisse stated.

"We want the next generation to be in a better position than the last—whether financially wealthier, having access to better education and skills, creating better-earning potential, or access to opportunities that perhaps the previous generation never had."

Dommisse expressed his confidence in creating a positive future for Ghana with the support and commitment of the stakeholders present.

Tawiah Ben Ahmed, CEO/MD of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Ghana, highlighted the company's dedication to offering comprehensive, diversified, and relevant products. "Offering products informed by the needs of our client segments, supported by robust technology, is not negotiable. We view products as solutions to the needs of our clients. Providing a sustained agile superior client experience throughout the financial confidence journey of our customers and partners is critical to our success and growth."

Ahmed announced the launch of the SanlamAllianz CarePortal, which enables customers to make claims conveniently at any time, without needing to visit the company's offices. This portal will provide a seamless and admirable claims experience, allowing clients to view policy status, make changes, and request customer service assistance 24/7.

Pulse Ghana

Mabel Nana Narkoa Porbley, CEO/MD of SanlamAllianz General Insurance Ghana, addressed the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians.

"The current economic challenges underscore the critical need for financial security and sound financial planning. With inflation at 22.8%, having peaked at over 50% last year, these rising prices have caused significant stress and uncertainty for our families and businesses. However, at SanlamAllianz, we believe all Ghanaians can live with confidence, regardless of external circumstances."

Porbley urged businesses of all sizes to explore SanlamAllianz's diverse range of financial products and services, emphasising the company's commitment to providing comprehensive insurance solutions and contributing to a more secure and stable environment.

Pulse Ghana

In September 2023, Sanlam and Allianz officially joined forces to establish Sanlam Allianz Africa (SanlamAllianz), the largest pan-African non-banking financial services entity operating across 27 countries on the African continent. The alliance brings a wealth of expertise and resources of a global brand for the benefit of customers with combined strengths and experience of more than 200 years in Africa and beyond creates considerable value for all stakeholders through greater economies of scale, shared knowledge, and a more diversified and tailored product portfolio to deliver generational financial security and prosperity.