Yango is empowering Ghanaians by creating more sustainable income generating opportunities

This move re-echoes Yango’s unwavering commitment to building entrepreneurs by supporting its partners to grow while impacting the lives of many Ghanaians. The partners ,Wheely’s Rush and Exchoded ventures, handed over 35 and 20 vehicles respectively to their drivers who will use them for their work at a short ceremony in Accra.

General Manager of Yango Ghana, Mr. Tom Ofonime, commended the management of Partners for their commitment to cooperate with Yango and continually investing in the growth of the business. “It is refreshing to see our partners growing each day by expanding their businesses and adding more cars to their fleets. This is great because through such developments, income generating opportunities are created for drivers to earn a day-to-day living while building a sustainable future for themselves. These partners are doing an amazing job and we’ll continue to provide the right tech support and incentives that will enable them to operate smoothly,” He added.

‘’As a tech company, our key mandate is to continue to invest heavily in technology to offer innovative solutions that support our partners to manage their vehicles, drivers and general business operations. This helps them to also properly manage their drivers through fair treatment, better incentives and on-hand technical support in the execution of their duties’’ he added.

General Manager of Wheely’s Rush, one of the Yango partners, Mr. Raphael Atenka commented “the company has chalked many successes since partnering with Yango and implored the drivers to take their jobs seriously while utilizing this opportunity given them to their full advantage..This partnership creates numerous job opportunities for our drivers, providing a reliable source of livelihood. Today we present these 35 cars from Wheely’s Rush to you as a stepping stone to your career. We trust that you will work hard and drive cautiously on the road to take care of yourself and your families while providing safe transportation for Ghanaians’’.

Yango boldly solidifies its position as a tech company who supports entrepreneurs and creates income generating opportunities for Ghanaians. It is important to note that the company is not a leasing company but often supports partners by connecting them to right opportunities to scale their business. Yango does not directly manage drivers but ensures fair treatment and the adherence of all laws of the country by all its stakeholders through regular engagements with partners and frequent auditing of partner operations.

The Director of Exchoded Business Solutions, Mr. Festus Nii Arday expressed his gratitude to Yango for all the support over the years and praised the company for providing a platform for his business to grow. He stated “Yango’s app, tech support and experience in the ride-hailing industry has helped him improve his business while impacting the youth by adding more cars to his fleet. As a Ghanaian, I see the daily challenges faced by the youth especially and it is a privilege that I can contribute my quota to help many drivers earn a livelihood. We strive to create a level playing field for all drivers and make them as comfortable as possible to work. We take concerns of all drivers seriously and we are always looking for ways to improve our services and empower them to succeed.’’

One of the beneficiary drivers, Mr. Moses Tettey-Djan , expressed joy upon receiving the car and promised to utilize the opportunity to transform his life and that of his family.

‘’I feel blessed to benefit from this opportunity because there are many people out there looking for jobs without any capital to start. These Yango partners have taken it upon themselves to give us a starting point to build on. I urge all my colleagues who have received cars today from Yango’s partners to work hard and repay the faith in them. They should drive cautiously on the roads and give all riders exceptional experiences while adhering to all road safety protocols’’ he said.

The drivers were also given some fire safety training from the Ghana National Fire Service team.

About Yango:

Yango is an international tech company that transforms global sourced technologies into everyday services for local enrichment. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Yango provides its digital services, including ride-hailing, across 20+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East through its superapp. The multilingual app is available for free on Android and iOS.

