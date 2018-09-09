news

The Ghana Education Service has said vacation classes will be held for students on the double track system.

The temporary move could be held in church halls or community centres, according to the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GES, Isaac Asiedu Odei.

“You know we have a lot of church halls or community centres…it’s a temporary kind of structure and you know people are organising classes in some of these structures already and we can even take advantage of some private schools, when they close we can also go in there,” he told TV3.

On Monday September 10, the double track system of admission will begin in some 400 schools.

Government says the new system is to create enough space for admission, reduce class room size and increase teaching hours.

But the system has been attacked mainly the opposition National Democratic Congress, saying the government is bent on destroying secondary education.