UEW Impasse: University says Supreme Court has not reinstated Prof Avoke

The University of Education, Winneba has said that claims that the former Vice Chancellor of the school Professor Mawutor Avoke has been reinstated by the Supreme Court are false.

In a statement issued by the university, it described such media reports as a clear figment of the imagination of the authors.

They argued that this is a deliberate attempt to impede the smooth administration of the University.

Prof Avoke and five principal officers of the university were dismissed per a Winneba High Court judgment. Before his dismissal, the Winneba High Court ordered Professor Avoke, to step aside in 2017 until the case brought against him and the university’s Governing Council, was determined.

The order was made in a case brought before the court by one Supi Kofi Kwayera, who insisted that the Vice-Chancellor and the Finance Officer were operating under the institution’s defunct Governing Council.

The High Court subsequently found Professor Avoke, and the school’s Finance Officer, Dr Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie, guilty of procurement and other financial irregularities.

In July 2017, they were interdicted by the UEW Governing Council for investigations to be carried out. After it emerged that some vital documents at some offices at the centre of an ongoing investigation, had gone missing.

But the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, on Wednesday said the Judgment of the Winneba High Court, based on which Prof. Avoke was removed from office is wrong, stands quashed, and is therefore null and void, and of no effect.

The decision of the Supreme Court come nearly a month after the investiture ceremony of the Very Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni as the new VC of the UEW.

Sections of the media interpreted the ruling to mean that Prof Avoke had been reinstated.

But the university denied this interpretation.

Below is the full statement by UEW

PURPORTED REINSTATEMENT OF FORMER VICE-CHANCELLOR OF UEW PROF. MAWUTOR AVOKE BY THE SUPREME COURT

The attention of the Management of UEW has been drawn to a news story being circulated widely on media to the effect that the former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mawutor Avoke, has been reinstated by the Supreme Court effective Wednesday 31st October 2018 and that the subsequent appointment of Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni has been rendered null and void.

We wish to emphatically state that the story is just a figment of the imagination of its author(s) and an attempt to stampede the smooth administration of the University and above all, intended to bring the name of the Supreme Court into disrepute.

The former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Avoke was dismissed by the Governing Council after due process had been followed. The matters leading to his dismissal were not the subject matter of the ruling. Prof. Avoke filed a process at the High Court, Labour Division, Accra on the matter, and on 20th September 2018, same was dismissed.

It must also be put on record that an earlier application by Prof. Avoke and five others, challenging their interdiction by the Governing Council’s investigation into their conduct in the management of the affairs of the University as well as the appointment of the Ag. Vice-Chancellor, at the Cape Coast High Court, is currently a subject matter of an application for referral to the Supreme Court.

This is not the first time mischief of such nature has been tagged against UEW and will not be the last. But the truth will stand. We, however, wish to assure the University community and our stakeholders that we are working earnestly and progressively to make sure the University’s interests will always triumph.

For the avoidance of doubt, we entreat the general public and admonish anyone interested in the exact ruling of the Supreme Court to obtain a certified copy of the judgement without overly relying on half-truths and concocted statements.