ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Actor John Dumelo dances with NPP's Lydia Alhassan

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Actor cum Politician, John Setor Dumelo has been sighted dancing with contender Lydia Alhassan, legislator for Ayawaso West Wougon.

Dumelo X Lydia Seyram Alhassan
Dumelo X Lydia Seyram Alhassan

John Dumelo, in 2020 vied for the constituency seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) losing to NPP's candidate Lydia Alhassan with 37,778 votes against 39,851 votes.

Recommended articles

In a video post shared online, the two political figures were seen moving in joy on the dance floor at an event.

The impending political contest between these two did not stop them from enjoying each other’s company on the dance floor.

Netizens have reacted to the video, praising both figures for embracing togetherness and unity while setting an example of good leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming 2024 polls, both figures, John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan will once again go head to head in a bid to secure the constituency seat.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher

Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher that reportedly costs over GH900k [Watch]

Hajia Bintu breaks silence on backlash over 'Kayamata' advert with an apology

Hajia Bintu breaks silence on backlash over 'kayan mata' advert with apology

KOD and Ambolley

I fed him, promoted him for 30 years; KOD hits back at Ambolley

KIDI

KiDi returns to social media, breaks silence on his health rumour