Actor John Dumelo dances with NPP's Lydia Alhassan

John Dumelo, in 2020 vied for the constituency seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) losing to NPP's candidate Lydia Alhassan with 37,778 votes against 39,851 votes.
Actor cum Politician, John Setor Dumelo has been sighted dancing with contender Lydia Alhassan, legislator for Ayawaso West Wougon.
In a video post shared online, the two political figures were seen moving in joy on the dance floor at an event.
The impending political contest between these two did not stop them from enjoying each other’s company on the dance floor.
Netizens have reacted to the video, praising both figures for embracing togetherness and unity while setting an example of good leadership.
Coming 2024 polls, both figures, John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan will once again go head to head in a bid to secure the constituency seat.
