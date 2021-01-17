He also thanked the founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, the Executives of the NDC, family, and friends in the entertainment and media landscape for supporting him for the days spent at the NIB custody.

On January 10, 2021, on the United showbiz with Nana Ama Mcbrown as the host, Bulldog made a comment that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not finish his second term in Parliament if he fails to pay the estranged customers of Menzgold.

His comment came as a threat to most Ghanaians even though he retracted his statements but he was arrested by the NIB.

However, Bulldog after spending two day in the custody of NIB was granted bail and extended his appreciation to Ghanaians who supported him.

In a Facebook post, he congratulated the personnel of NIB and the Ghana Police Service for exhibiting professionalism in their service.

He wrote: "Innumerable thanks to my big brothers His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama.

Your Excellency, the consolatory call and wise counsel was humbling! God bless you, sir.

To the national organizer of the NDC, comrade Joshua Akamba, the entire executive, leadership, rank, and file of the National Democratic Congress around the world, words cannot express my appreciation for the concern and support. Thank you so much.

To my family and friends in the entertainment and media landscape, I say thank you for the love and support.

To Despite media, God bless you all for the love.

To my wife and prayer pillar, my dad, siblings, and entire family thank you for being there.

To the personnel of BNI and the Ghana Police Service, I salute your professionalism.

To the inmates I spent time within the roughest and toughest cell in Ghana (striking force), I say be strong and God keeps you safe.

To my entire legal team, you are exceptional.

To every prayer said for me by friends, family, acquaintances, well-wishers, and unknown admirers, God bless you all.

To all around the world that called sent messages to console me, God's blessings is what I ask for you.

There’s a tall list of names I owe gratitude to, God bless you all.

Through it all, I give thanks to God for life and strength in the course of this beautiful ordeal.

My resolve is unshakable with God as my strength!"