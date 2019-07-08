According to him, the Black Stars striker is not a family spokesperson and therefore cannot speak on their behalf.

Hip-life musician Castro went missing five years ago after he reportedly drowned in the Ada Estuary.

The artiste was on vacation with some friends, including Gyan, when the sad incident happened.

Castro’s body has since not been retrieved, with many concluding that he may have already died.

However, his father insists he doesn’t care what anybody says about the disappearance of his son.

He said, although Gyan was a close friend to his son, it doesn’t make the Black Stars striker the mouthpiece of his family.

“Ask him [Gyan] how many times he has got into contact with the family after Castro’s disappearance,” he quizzed.

He said it’s not been easy dealing with his son’s disappearance but added that he’s committed everything into God’s hands.

On Fathers' Day, on my birthday, he [Castro] is the first person to call….so just put yourself in my shoes. It has not been easy. The battle is the Lord's.