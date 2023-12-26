In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM following his visit to Akwaaba Village in Accra on Monday, where he expressed solidarity with Afua Asantewaa.
Bawumia, other NPP officials visit Akwaaba village to support Afua's Singathon
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to rally behind Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the talented Ghanaian singer currently attempting to shatter the world record for the longest individual singing marathon.
The NPP Flagbearer praised her remarkable performance and underscored the importance of national support for her ambitious endeavor.
“What Afua is trying to do is to break a world record, and it is not very easy to do. So on a day like Christmas day, when everybody is spending time with their families, it could be very lonely, and I think that as Ghanaians, we should give her all the support and encouragement we can," Dr. Bawumia stated.
He continued, “I have been following, and I think that she is doing great. I think that Wednesday we will be back here, we will be back here to break the record.”
Accompanying Dr. Bawumia were key figures such as CEO of Ghana Lotteries Authority, Sammy Awuku, Youth Organiser of the NPP Salam Mustapha, and other prominent NPP members.
Afua Asantewaa commenced her record-breaking attempt at Akwaaba Village at the airport, aiming to surpass the current record of 105 hours held by Indian Sunil Waghmare since 2012. The Ghanaian singer has committed to singing only Ghanaian songs throughout the nearly five-day event, which began at midnight on Sunday, December 24, and will continue until December 27, 2023.
As the nation watches in anticipation, Vice President Bawumia's endorsement adds a significant boost to Asantewaa's pursuit of musical excellence.
