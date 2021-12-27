10 times Shatta Wale made the headlines in 2021

1. Announcing GOG Album

Shatta Wale kicked off the year with good news for his fans after he confirmed that he will be releasing his third studio album, Gift Of God this year.

The announcement has left fans anticipating his new project but we've passed 11 months of the year and Shatta Wale hasn't released the album. Regardless, the album remains on the lips of many across the entertainment space.

2. Sick rumours and Miami vacation

This year, Shatta Wale took a vacation to the U.S, Miami. Whilst on the vacation, it was rumoured that the dancehall act was battling a kidney a problem and travelled for treatment.

However, this was denied as the dancehall flooded social media in March 2021 with his vacation diaries. He returned to Ghana in late April.

3. State Of The Industry Address

After Shatta Wale, he held a press briefing named 'State of the Industry Address'. This stirred controversy after the dancehall act disclosed that he was asked what music genre Ghana is known for and he had nothing to say.

He said, “I was in business meetings with different foreign stakeholders and investors. And one question they all seemed to ask was what kind of music do Ghanaians do?”

He said as a dancehall artist. His business partners still wanted to know if there was a single binding identity for Ghanaian musicians. He urged all music stakeholders to come together to create a unique genre for global attention.

4. Alleged fight with road contractor

Shatta Wale swept headlines again as he was reported to have attacked workers constructing a road in Adjiringanor.

The contractor named Kennedy Acquah spoke on Starr FM about his encounter with Shatta Wale and his boys. He detailed that he was slapped and the hoodlums ordered his workers to stop working because of a disagreement he had with Shatta.

“He sent someone to us on Saturday to tell us to extend the road to his office but we told them the length of the road and areas covered are contractual matters and not decided by the site workers. We asked them to pick the matter up with Urban roads who are supervising the project," the contractor said.

The dancehall act was reported to the police and he later issued an apology.

5.UTV Fight with Arnold

The dancehall act and the showbiz pundit clashed on the UTV show over the weekend after Arnold labelled Shatta as 'inconsistent and confused' during a discussion about the latter's 'State of The Industry' address.

According to Shatta Wale, it is disrespectful for the entertainment journalist to describe him as such. Speaking out of anger, he attacked Arnold's sneakers, saying 'look at your shoe, it is Gh2.50, my fans even wear better shoes than yours'.

6.3 Music Awards Drama

Shatta Wale also swept headlines in 2021 when he decided to call out organizers of 3 Music Awards. His comments came after 3 Music Awards boss, Sadiq Abdulai Abu bemoaned him for saying Ghanaian acts shouldn't invest in music videos.

Sadique Abdulai Abu and Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Unhappy Shatta Wale went after Sadiq and his outfit by alleging that Sadiq once plotted with him to give him the 11 awards he won at 3 music Awards in 2019.

In a snapchat post, he said, the 3 Music Awards boss gave the awards to spite Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

'You gave me 11 awards to make Sarkodie and Stonebwoy angry' - Shatta Wale exposes Sadiq Pulse Ghana

7.Tattoos Medikal's name

Shatta Wale and Madikal's bromance has been inked on the dancehall act for life with a tattoo that got fans talking.

The Dancehall act tattooed the rapper's initials "MDK" on his arm.

8.Alleged shooting

Shatta Wale's popularity and notoriety increased towards the end of 2021. He staged reports that he has been shot.

The news caused and fear and panic among fans. According to him, he staged the shooting because a prophet, Jesus Ahoufe, claimed that he would be shot.

9.Arrest, Prison Remand and bail

The staged shooting report lead to his arrest on Tuesday, October 19. Shatta Wale was denied bail on October 21, 2021, and remanded for one week in custody.

The dancehall star was later transferred to Ankaful Prison to serve his remand time until October 26, 2021, when he re-appear in court and was granted bail.

10.Confusion at Police Meeting

Shatta Wale again stirred controversy a few days after he was granted bail.

The dancehall act whisked out from the meeting after he had a confrontation with a police officer at the town hall meeting the Ghana Police Service had with stakeholders of the Creative Arts Industry.