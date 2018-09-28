Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend


New Horror Movies 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend

New horror movies to watch with your significant other this weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Who said horror movies is not good for a date? Not only can you watch a romantic movie with your partner, but you will have someone who will cover your eyes and who you can grab onto during the gory scenes of scary movies.

Horror films are one of the best ways to get your hormones pumping for a fun date during weekends or holidays, whether it’s with your long-term squeeze or a new cutie you have been seeing.

Even if your significant other doesn’t watch horror movies, they’re probably familiar with the ideas and tropes of a so-called “home invasion” thriller.

Here are 6 scaring movies you can watch with your significant partner that is exciting without being the kind of thing that will give either partner nightmares.

READ MORE: 5 awesome movies to watch with bae this weekend

1. THE NUN

play

 

Synopsis

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

2.The Predator

play

 

Synopsis

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can prevent the end of the human race.

3.Peppermint

play

 

Synopsis

Riley North awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerrilla. Channelling frustration into motivation, the young widow spends years in hiding -- honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force. Eluding the underworld, the police and the FBI, Riley embarks on a deadly quest to deliver her own personal brand of punishment.

4.The Meg

play
 

Synopsis

Previously thought to be extinct, a massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific. With time running out, a visionary oceanographer recruits rescue diver Jonas Taylor to save the crew and the sea itself from an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

5.Truth or Dare

play
 

Synopsis

Olivia, Lucas and a group of their college friends travel to Mexico for one last getaway before graduation. While there, a stranger convinces one of the students to play a seemingly harmless game of truth or dare with the others. Once the game starts, it awakens something evil -- a demon which forces the friends to share dark secrets and confront their deepest fears. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die.

6.Hereditary

play

Synopsis

When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse List: 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend Pulse List 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend
No Waist Trainer: Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo No Waist Trainer Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo
Take Your Bum-bum: Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduong Take Your Bum-bum Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduong
Photos: Ohemaa Mercy finally has the Key To City of Cincinnati in US Photos Ohemaa Mercy finally has the Key To City of Cincinnati in US
King of Comedy: I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM King of Comedy I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM
Testimony: My parents mistook me for a dwarf; almost killed me – Don Little Testimony My parents mistook me for a dwarf; almost killed me – Don Little

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Lil Win commissions new school in Offinso-Ahenkro Celebrity News Lil Win commissions new school in Offinso-Ahenkro
Celebrity News: I have spent 10 years in showbiz ─ Rosemond Brown Celebrity News I have spent 10 years in showbiz ─ Rosemond Brown
Celebrity News: My talent would have been limited if I did gospel music - EShun Celebrity News My talent would have been limited if I did gospel music - EShun



Top Articles

1 VIDEOS DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wifebullet
2 Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party...bullet
3 Proprietors Lil Win plus 5 other celebrities who are changing lives...bullet
4 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet
5 Range Rover To Chevrolet Salma Mumin's new ride shows her...bullet
6 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
7 Private Jet Contact Fella for your private jets and morebullet
8 Video Employee caught spitting in customers’ pizza on tapebullet
9 Menzgold Saga Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account...bullet
10 Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Walebullet

Related Articles

Congrats! Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang made Ghana proud at AMVCA
Crazy Ride The Ebo Whyte's 'one man show' returns this weekend
Pulse List 7 Kumawood actors we love to see on our TV screens
“3 Suitors 1 Husband” Stage play to be staged at National Theatre September 22
Movie Newest film makers Abstrakte successfully break all the rules with “LUCKY.”
Relationship Tips 5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
Ghana hosts 2018 Beijing top TV dramas and movies broadcasting season

Top Videos

1 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
2 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to...bullet
3 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
4 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday...bullet
5 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
6 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
7 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’bullet
8 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
9 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Video Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kessebullet

Celebrities

Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
Beautiful Garage Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President
VIDEO DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President
Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw
Photos Shatta Wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw
Rapper Awal competes in the season seven of the MTN Hitmaker with other singers and rappers.
Wow Awal Mohammed goes to MTN Hitmaker
X
Advertisement