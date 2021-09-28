A Hoax? Nana Ampadu’s son and grandson give conflicting reports on his death

But new contradictory accounts from his son and grandson make the reports of his death blurry.

Nana Ampadu’s grandson, whose name is unknown, spoke to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz on Tuesday, where he stated that the legend died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at about 6 AM. Sounding sorrowful in his response, the grandson could not disclose what led to the supposed demise of Nana Ampadu but said the legend had been sick for a while, GhanaWeb reports.

According to him, a family meeting was underway following the sad news.

However, in a turn of events, Andy Dosty announced that a son of Nana Ampadu had just sent a message to his producer that the legend is not dead but is in a critical condition at a hospital.

His son’s account suggested that the news may be a hoax, but some believe he has passed on, and the family are just being discreet.

The family of Nana Ampadu is yet to issue an official statement on the report.

The industry was hit by news of Nana Ampadu's demise on Tuesday. Many stakeholders subsequently joined the chorus of tributes as they bid him farewell.

Multiple award-winning highlife musician Dada Hafco reacted to the news on Facebook, saying: “The biggest of all the trees has fallen. RIP Nana... You touched millions with your music, and also influenced an entire generation. Journey well king.”