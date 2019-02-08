In the spirit of remembering the late Rufftown Records act, her manager, Bullet, has recounted how he received the sad news on that sorrowful day.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Bullet recounted that he was in Europe by then and was hoping to receive Ebony the next day for a show she was slated for in Belgium.

According to Bullet, upon hearing the news he lost himself crying, screaming and acting like a mad man. “I heard it around this same time … I mean I was waiting for her, I think she was coming the next day to Belgium so I was waiting for them, Ebony and Allen, you can imagine, you waiting for somebody to go and play a gig and all of sudden you get this news” he said.

During the interview monitored by pulse.com.gh, the Rufftown Records C.E.O added that it was never easy for him.

Ebony Reigns sadly passed away through a fatal accident whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra in a haste to reach the Capital and prepare to depart for her ever first show abroad.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng died at age 20 some few days to her next birthday and later won 2018's VGMAs Artiste of the year posthumously.