Aba Dope says she is never going to get married but wants children(VIDEO)

Explaining her decision, the Onua Concert Party host said that, given the current divorce trend and breakups, she was no longer inspired to fall in love and get married.

Aba Dope Pulse Ghana

“In the olden days, I used to be inspired by our parents' marriage rites, how they stick together through the pain, the hard times, and all that. But in our generation now, I'm speaking for myself, I am no longer inspired.”

Explaining further, the Food Gist CEO said she saw marriage as a rite and a contract and that her main focus was her business and making money.

She said that despite not wanting to tie the knot, she wanted to have children in the future when she was ready and had the chance.

Speaking about how she was going to make that happen, the curvy model said in jest that she would find a man to impregnate her.

Many fans of Aba Dope on TikTok expressed their agreement with her reasons for not wanting to get married. Others shared similar experiences and how they changed their minds later in life.

Aba Dope also doubles as a professional nurse.

According to her, she finished her Nursing training in Ghana and did her service at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Aba Dope revealed she went to China to study degree nursing and came back to Ghana to practice.