In Korkor's post, she said Sammy Awuku should be careful of A Plus because someone wants to use him (A Plus) to attack him (Sammy Awuku).

Unhappy A Plus angrily descended on Abena Korkor describing her as a madwoman. Over the weekend, the mental health advocate wept in an emotional video. According to her, she woke up thinking about how she has gotten to this level of being described as a madwoman.

In new social media posts they have shared, both have disclosed that they have settled their indifference to make peace. "Friends make sure peace ☮️ prevails. Cheers 🥂 to more fruitful acquaintances 💕 @kwameaplus" Abena Korkor wrote.