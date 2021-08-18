The two have been at each other's throats on social media. The pair's drama ignited after the musician turned political activist warned Korkor not to mention his name in her drama again after she named him in a recent post about Sammy Awuku.
Abena Korkor and A Plus apologize to each other after 'messy' online beef (VIDEO)
Abena Korkor has paid a visit to A Plus at his office and they have both apologized to each other.
In Korkor's post, she said Sammy Awuku should be careful of A Plus because someone wants to use him (A Plus) to attack him (Sammy Awuku).
Unhappy A Plus angrily descended on Abena Korkor describing her as a madwoman. Over the weekend, the mental health advocate wept in an emotional video. According to her, she woke up thinking about how she has gotten to this level of being described as a madwoman.
In new social media posts they have shared, both have disclosed that they have settled their indifference to make peace. "Friends make sure peace ☮️ prevails. Cheers 🥂 to more fruitful acquaintances 💕 @kwameaplus" Abena Korkor wrote.
A Plus in live Facebook video also apologized to Abena Korkor at his office. Watch the video below.
