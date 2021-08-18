RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Abena Korkor and A Plus apologize to each other after 'messy' online beef (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Abena Korkor has paid a visit to A Plus at his office and they have both apologized to each other.

Abena Korkor and A Plus
Abena Korkor and A Plus

The two have been at each other's throats on social media. The pair's drama ignited after the musician turned political activist warned Korkor not to mention his name in her drama again after she named him in a recent post about Sammy Awuku.

Recommended articles

In Korkor's post, she said Sammy Awuku should be careful of A Plus because someone wants to use him (A Plus) to attack him (Sammy Awuku).

Abena Korkor's post about Sammy Awuku
Abena Korkor's post about Sammy Awuku Pulse Ghana

Unhappy A Plus angrily descended on Abena Korkor describing her as a madwoman. Over the weekend, the mental health advocate wept in an emotional video. According to her, she woke up thinking about how she has gotten to this level of being described as a madwoman.

In new social media posts they have shared, both have disclosed that they have settled their indifference to make peace. "Friends make sure peace ☮️ prevails. Cheers 🥂 to more fruitful acquaintances 💕 @kwameaplus" Abena Korkor wrote.

A Plus in live Facebook video also apologized to Abena Korkor at his office. Watch the video below.

FB Video

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

"I was rich" - Man explains why he angrily stopped drinking water 20 years ago & became Rasta (video)

Man explains why he stopped drinking water 20 years ago out of anger & became Rasta (video)

A Plus consoles Serwaa Amihere; gives hint about who is behind the snapchat allegations

A Plus and Serwaa Amihere