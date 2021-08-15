RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I wanted to commit suicide' - Abena Korkor weeps over 'mad woman' insult by A Plus (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor breaks down again over how she has been dragged on social media.

Abena Korkor weeps over A Plus calling 'mad woman'
Abena Korkor weeps over A Plus calling 'mad woman'

According to the mental health advocate, she doesn't understand how it has come to a point that now people are now calling her a madwoman. "It is not just A Plus," Abena Korkor said in the emotional video.

A Plus and Abena Korkor have been at each other's throats on social media. The pair's drama ignited after the musician turned political activist warned Korkor not to mention his name in her drama again after she named him in her recent post about Sammy Awuku. In Korkor's post, she said Sammy Awuku should be careful of A Plus because someone wants to use him (A Plus) to attack him (Sammy Awuku).

Abena Korkor's post about Sammy Awuku
Abena Korkor's post about Sammy Awuku Pulse Ghana

Reacting to the post, unhappy A Plus angrily descended on her with a warning that if she dares him, he will face her squarely because he wouldn't pamper her at the back of reports that she is a bipolar patient.

He described Abena Korkor as a madwoman who is aware of what she has been doing on social media. A Plus reiterated his words about Abena Korkor whilst speaking on United Showbiz this morning.

Abena Korkor and Kwame A-Plus
Abena Korkor and Kwame A-Plus Pulse Ghana

Speaking close with tears dropping from her eyes, Abena Korkor she working thinking about how she has gotten to this level of being described as a man. In the video below, she disclosed that she even thought about killing herself.

Hear more from her in the video below as she speaks emotionally about her bipolar episodes, dating married men and committing the crime of trafficking drugs in the U.S.

www.instagram.com

