A Plus and Abena Korkor have been at each other's throats on social media. The pair's drama ignited after the musician turned political activist warned Korkor not to mention his name in her drama again after she named him in her recent post about Sammy Awuku. In Korkor's post, she said Sammy Awuku should be careful of A Plus because someone wants to use him (A Plus) to attack him (Sammy Awuku).

Reacting to the post, unhappy A Plus angrily descended on her with a warning that if she dares him, he will face her squarely because he wouldn't pamper her at the back of reports that she is a bipolar patient.

He described Abena Korkor as a madwoman who is aware of what she has been doing on social media. A Plus reiterated his words about Abena Korkor whilst speaking on United Showbiz this morning.

Speaking close with tears dropping from her eyes, Abena Korkor she working thinking about how she has gotten to this level of being described as a man. In the video below, she disclosed that she even thought about killing herself.