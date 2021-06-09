Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor went bananas to drop screenshots of her chat with the Nkonkonsa blogger after she realized Eugene allowed Kwesi Aboakye to read her apology text on Peace FM. According to her, the act made it look like she lied about her oral sex with Eugene.

"@nkonkonsa so what is the purpose of sharing this message? Is it to make people think what I said was a lie. I have a whole video for you on YouTube very soon," Abena Korkor wrote on social media.

After the comment above, Abena proceeded to share a screenshot of her chart with Eugene Nkansah begging to lick her and further exposed him in a 12 minutes YouTube video which she uploaded last night.

Abena Korkor exposes Eugene Safo begging to lick her Pulse Ghana

"You went as far to tell me that you don't even like your wife and it is me that you wish you were married too... I saw you as a friend. How naïve of me? I've seen who you are, you big bald snake," Abena said.

Newly married Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah Pulse Ghana

She continued that "because I sent the message to you to sort apologize, which you don't deserve, you take to it to Peace FM to go show to them to make the world think I lied, forgetting that you chat with me on WhatsApp".

"Every time you are at work, your office is at Achimota, I live almost at Ashalebotwe, you almost literally begging me every day to come and eat my pussy out," she disclosed and added that it feels sad that men twist matters like this to make women look bad.