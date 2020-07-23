Adebayor unfollowed Funny Face a few weeks ago when the latter refused to heed to his advice regarding his beef with Lil Win, Kalybos and Bismark the Joke.

Funny Face has apologised to Adebayor on countless occasions, including one on live TV just after smoking the peace pipe with Lil Win.

Reacting to his apology, Adebayor took to his Instagram page to say: “I promise you one thing…to be there for you…no matter what, that is not going to change. I’m here for you.”

Funny Face, who coulnd’t hide his joy took to his Instagram page to share a long ‘emotional’ response, saying: “Aoh Today .. I can sleep .. God bless you bro @e_adebayor .. the way people laugh me as u unfollow me .. only God can tell ... now when u asked me not to talk .. I won’t talk .. even if I want to piss and u say funny don’t piss .. I won’t piss .. ankooosowa my money all finish ... ebe CD I Dey sell now @e_adebayor Adebooooorrrrrrrbooooooooooorrrrrr .. bless up king .. @faddick and @bolarayofficial .. am people get ur money ready .. each of u is buying my album. 1 million dollars plus @e_adebayor .. 3 million dollars .. I have calculated ur money already .. am owing some people.”

However, Adebayor hasn’t still followed him on Instagram.