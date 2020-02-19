The two have been very good friends for some years now and have often displayed their brotherly admiration for each other on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Adebayor said Funny Face made his day and asked the comedian to go to his house and pick any car of his choice.

READ ALSO: ‘God bless your hustle’ – Adebayor inspires couple selling coconut on the street

Adebayor surprises Funny Face

“I actually just got back from training. You made my day man, go to the house and take any car you want man,” the striker wrote.

An elated Funny Face responded with love emojis, adding: “Kasoa Van Damme is going to Adebayor’s house like Cyborg.”

The comedian later took to Facebook to state that he will be cruising in the car with his newly born twins.

The bromance between Adebayor and Funny Face started in 2012 when the footballer gifted the comedian a customized Range Rover SUV.

In 2018 when the Funny Face celebrated his birthday, the footballer again gave him a blank cheque to mark the day.