‘Afia Schwarzenegger asked me to beg Rev Obofour to loan her $50,000’ - Ayisha Modi

According to Ayisha, who is also afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy’s confidant, Afia Schwarzenegger attempted to use her to access funds from Rev Obofour to invest in her pure water business, but she refused to help her.

Her reason for not convincing Rev Obofour to support Afia Schwarzenegger? She is not a fool.

She accused Afia of using evil means to establish her pure water business before dropping the bombshell.

Pulse Ghana

“There's a devilish spiritual force being the water business,” she said in a now-deleted live video she posted on her Facebook page.

“You asked me to beg Rev Obofour to give you $50,000 to invest in your water business and that you would pay back,” she said, adding, “You thought I was a fool? I have all those audios. You thought I would convince Rev Obofour to give you that money?”

Afia Schwarzenegger has already come out to deny all the allegations levelled against her by Ayisha and dared her to drop the audios in her possession.

In Afia Schwarzenegger's initial response to Ayisha's allegations, she accused Ayisha of smoking weed – an illegal drug in Ghana. She also said Abass Sariki hasn’t married Ayisha as she claims and that Sariki was absent at the birthday party Ayisha organised for his own son.

She claimed the Ayisha still owes an estate developer after purchasing a piece of land.