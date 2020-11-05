The Ghanaian musician and the social media commentator have been back and forth over their indifference which keeps seeing them verbally attacking each other at any given chance.

In a recent interview on Neat FM with Ola Michael, MzBel claims that she is always minding her business but Afia Schwarzenegger finds her ways to make her a topic. According to her, she believes Afia has been doing so because she is unemployment and she needs to talk about her to make money and stay relevant.

Afia Schwarzenegger and MzBel

"Anything about MzBel, people will jump on it. Apart from what does she do? She doesn't do anything," she said but Ola Michael disagreed with and she asked "so what does she do that you know?" and he replied " I don't know because she is not my friend".

READ ALSO: Sarkodie refused to feature on my song; he said it doesn't fit his brand - MzBel

She continued that " because the last time she spoke about me she said because of me she has gotten $13,000. So it means I make her money, I make her relevant, I make her known so she can not live her life without saying my name".

MzBel seized the moment to add that it is for this reason she has gone to summon her to the Ga Mashie Chiefsand gods. "That is how I realized my name is her business so I have gone to summon her so that she will stop mentioning my name".

The mother of two boys was speaking about Afia Schwarzenegger trashing her report that she has suffered a miscarriage. "I didn't come to put that out for people to prove me wrong. Others needed to hear other people who have been through such a situation to share their experience with me”.

MzBel's post

Mzbel, therefore, denied that she shares such sad stories to court public sympathy. “For anyone who thinks I do that for public sympathy, they can also go and do same to win sympathy too,” she told Ola Michael. Hear more from her in the video below.