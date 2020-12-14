The Kumawood actor who is a known sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party and campaigned for Nana Addo, has stated that the President has no hand in the collapse of the movie industry. He says producers who blacklisted him must rather be blamed.

The Ghanaian movie industry has been heading towards a downward trend from the times of its peak years peak. Unlike then, few movies are now produced, leaving most actors to divert into different careers whilst others hang on to bring the industry to life.

Agya Koo meets Nana Addo

Detailing what may have caused the movie industry not to be vibrant as it used to be, during an interview on Kumasi based radio station, Kessben FM, Agya Koo said producers and directors should be blamed for the woes of the Ghanaian movie industry.

The veteran actor, born Alex Kofi Adu, also added that the decision by producers and directors to blacklist him has also contributed to the collapse of the industry.

According to Agya Koo, people rushed to buy his movies some years ago but the story has not been the same after he was sidelined.

On the way forward, the actor has urged filmmakers to correct their mistakes and brainstorm on how to revamp the industry. Agya Koo also added that the use of black magic by some of the industry players also contributed to the collapse of Kumawood.