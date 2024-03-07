I don't need to be celebrated to know my worth - Amandzeba

The crooner’s perspective challenges the conventional notion that success is solely validated by external accolades or public celebrations

Talking about the impact that his music has made, the ‘Kpalogo Y3de’ hitmaker averred that he feels celebrated when people tell him they love his music.

“People don’t necessarily have to celebrate you to know that you are doing well. I have had this conviction that I am celebrated when people tell me they love my music. I know I have done great songs and if people praise me for it, it is enough celebration.

“This is a country where Dr Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown after all he did for Ghana. Anything good that comes from this country will not be celebrated well so I take consolation from the fact that I am not doing music to be celebrated,” he said in an interview with Daily Graphic.

“So don’t feel bad as a musician that Ghana does not celebrate you. When you believe in yourself and the product you have, people will love you for it,” he added.

Amandzeba, who owns a spot called One Ghana on the Spintex Road, uses it to give young artistes the opportunity to perform live and to project Highlife music.

He has other songs such as Toffee, Aso, Medo, Kotosa and Deeba, which have earned him several awards from different organisations.