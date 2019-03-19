According to Pastor Kingsley, who is also a Nigerian, women know what they want from childhood, adding that men are emotionally developed as women.

The Pastor further explained that God has put so much sexual desire in men and expecting that women obey Him to deny the sex request until marriage.

Pastor Kingsley, however, added that women have lost control of themselves, therefore, giving men free sex which has left most women to single because the men are sexually satisfied.

These comments infuriated, the “Joromi” and she took to social media to pour her heart out expressing her disappointment in the Pastor.

According to Simi, she can as well say that God made women more vulnerable expecting men not to take advantage of them.

The “Love Don’t Care” singer who recently got married to Adekunle Gold, also added that “it will be very careless, to let one gender feel like they are not responsible for their actions because God made them that way”.

Simi’s reaction to Pastor Kingsley’s sermon came with a long essay, which you can read from the post below whilst listening to what the Pastor said.