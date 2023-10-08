This newly introduced non-voting category aims to shine a spotlight on emerging influencers who are destined for greatness in the realm of online influence.
Aqua Junnior wins the inaugural Adjetey Anang NextGen Influencer Award
Tech sensation Aqua Junnior achieved a remarkable feat at the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards, as he was honoured with the prestigious Adjetey Anang NextGen Influencer award during Saturday's grand event.
Recommended articles
Named in honour of the renowned Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang, this award not only acknowledges Aqua Junnior's impressive achievements but also underscores the uniqueness of Adjetey's personal brand and the steadfastness in his branding efforts.
This accolade represents a distinctive opportunity for Aqua Junnior to further enhance his recognition and expand his circle of influence in the digital sphere.
The selection process for this award involved a meticulous assessment of various criteria, leading to the identification of the NextGen Influencer from a pool of promising talents on the rise.
Aqua Junnior's recognition in this highly coveted category solidifies his status as a rising star in the tech influencer domain, positioned to make significant waves in the industry.
Known for his expertise in tech trends and his commitment to educating his audience on best tech practices, Aqua's influence is expected to continue to grow, inspiring and informing tech enthusiasts across the globe.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh