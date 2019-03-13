According to the ‘Wogbejeke’ singer he was approached to serve in the administration of the State as a Deputy Minister of Chieftaincy and Culture but he declined.

Citinewsroom.com reported the singer to have said on a Citi FM show that “Just when Atta Mills came to office, they wanted me to become the Deputy Minister of Culture. I told them hell no,”.

Explaining why he declined the offer, he said that he can’t allow himself to be caught in a conflict of interest as an Artiste and a Minister.

Citing a scenario, he said “You are a minister, you are a very good artiste. Programmes come from outside. They want somebody to go and perform and everybody thinks I am the right person to go – do you know the tongues that would lash at me?”

The legendary singer added that though people are dying to be popular, he believes in having a decent reputation than to be just popular. According to Amandzeba, he would rather want to impact society with the knowledge he has than to be famous for political reasons.