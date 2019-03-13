The Kumasi based rapper’s rant via a tweet attracted some mixed reaction from fans, industry players and now Rocky Dawuni has reacted to the brouhaha.

One song from Rocky’s latest album “Beats Of Zion” sounds to have been carved from popular Ghanaian song “Kyenkyen Bi Adi M'awu” by the late Alhaji K. Frimpong the who happens to the father of Cabum.

Disappointed Cabum then took to Twitter to call out Rocky Dawuni stating that this “bullshit” can only happen in the Ghanaian Music industry and added that Mr Dawuni has erred for not showing respect to his family.

Reacting to this, Rocky during an interview on Hitz FM explained that he only recreated the song to pay homage to the Late Alhaji K, Frimpong and added that he’s reached to his family to iron things out.

“So, I have reached out to the family and even told them my intention to help them set a direct account so they get whatever is due them, they are part of this remake,” he said.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the 50-year-old afro roots singer, further talking about any copyright issues relating to his album also mentioned that “there is a system in place that makes sure all the mechanicals of publishing and the rightful owners were taken care of. I understand in Ghana, it has to go through other channels first.”

“When I had the gift of recording at the Village Studio in Los Angeles, and I chose to honour Alhaji K Frimpong by recording with all the modern technology in that studio,” he added.

Rocky Dawuni’s song which has stirred up the controversy is also titled ‘Kyenkyen Bi Adi M'awu’ and it features Rapper Sarkodie.

Watch the video below to hear more from Rocky Dawuni addressing the brouhaha.