The hubbub centres around Cecelia Marfo’s can of worms which has been opened by her estranged associate pastor who alleged that the “afurumuba” singer wrote Bro Sammy, Gifty Osei among other Gospel musicians names on a cedi note and buried it in a bid to spiritually bury their careers.

Reacting to this on Adom FM, Bro Sammy has narrated his sour personal ordeal with Cecelia Marfo and bitterly complained about how she has gone wayward and crazy to be a stumbling block in the lives of Gospel musicians.

During the interview, Bro Sammy bitterly complained that actions of people like Cecelia Marfo have been suppressing the growth of Gospel musicians and leaving only the likes Shatta Wale and Sarkodie to trending when it comes to music.

"What she's doing, she did same to Grace Ashy and Grace Ashy couldn't sing again ... she uses marine spirit" he said in Twi.

'For the name that she has written on some cedi notes and buried it, I'll let some Lawyers write to her. When she sees any musician is rising then she wants to bring them down ... you are killing our career leaving only Shatta Wale's songs to be making waves,' he added.

Here more from Bro Sammy in the interview below.