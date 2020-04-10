Because he has promised to give fans USD 100 each the next time he comes online.

He made this promise during an Instagram live video chat session with his loyal fans.

During the chat, he showed off a USD 100 note to a female fan who was in his chat and promised to give more to other fans in his next session.

He also requested for the mobile money number of the fan he was having the chat with and promised to send her money.

In a separate post on Instagram, he promised to give GHC200 each to 50 of his fans to spend this weekend.

“Will be going live on IG to do a few giveaways to my fans. 200 GHC each to 50 fans for the weekend,” he said.

Can he fulfil this promise?