ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's sad women prefer BBLs to attract men over pursuing PhDs - Blakk Rasta

Dorcas Agambila

Radio personality and musician Blakk Rasta has expressed concern over the trend among women who prioritise undergoing Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedures to enhance their appearance over pursuing higher education.

Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta

He recalled his student days when women were intent on academic excellence and competing with men for academic honours.

Recommended articles

Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta Blakk Rasta Pulse Ghana

In contrast, he observes that many women now seem more focused on cosmetic surgery to augment their breasts and buttocks in the hopes of attracting men and financial gain, rather than advancing their education to achieve a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree.

During the Urban Blend show on 3FM, Rasta recounted a video he saw on Facebook where a woman bragged about engaging in sexual activities for financial rewards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is sad what is happening in these times. Ladies do not need education anymore. A lot of ladies prefer a surgeon's injection to boost their buttocks and breasts rather than pursuing a PhD. In my day, ladies struggled academically with men to achieve laurels.

Akufo-Addo is the grandfather of incompetence – Blakk Rasta
Akufo-Addo is the grandfather of incompetence – Blakk Rasta Pulse Ghana

"The other day, I was watching something on Facebook, and the lady said, 'I am looking for a guy to give me a doggy style so that he would buy a car for me.' One doggy style for a car? Are you a porn star?” he questioned.

The phenomenon of BBL, which has gained popularity among celebrities and other women seeking to improve their physical appeal to men, involves a surgical procedure where fat is transferred from areas such as the abdomen, hips, lower back, or thighs to the buttocks.

Blakk Rasta
Blakk Rasta Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

This procedure aims to create a more hourglass-like figure by enlarging the buttocks, not by lifting them, but by adding volume. The procedure can also result in a smaller-looking waist if the fat is removed from the abdominal area or lower back.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Likee

Dr Likee reveals how he made GH300K from YouTube as his first paycheque (VIDEO)

Mr Logic

Mr Logic dragged to court after allegedly defrauding US citizen of $21,000 and GH¢48,000

Hajia4reall

Hajia 4Reall’s Lawyers express excitement over sentencing outcome

Wendy Shay

Breaking up with my partner was one of the best decisions I have ever made - Wendy Shay