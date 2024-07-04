It's sad women prefer BBLs to attract men over pursuing PhDs - Blakk Rasta

He recalled his student days when women were intent on academic excellence and competing with men for academic honours.
Radio personality and musician Blakk Rasta has expressed concern over the trend among women who prioritise undergoing Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedures to enhance their appearance over pursuing higher education.
In contrast, he observes that many women now seem more focused on cosmetic surgery to augment their breasts and buttocks in the hopes of attracting men and financial gain, rather than advancing their education to achieve a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree.
During the Urban Blend show on 3FM, Rasta recounted a video he saw on Facebook where a woman bragged about engaging in sexual activities for financial rewards.
“It is sad what is happening in these times. Ladies do not need education anymore. A lot of ladies prefer a surgeon's injection to boost their buttocks and breasts rather than pursuing a PhD. In my day, ladies struggled academically with men to achieve laurels.
"The other day, I was watching something on Facebook, and the lady said, 'I am looking for a guy to give me a doggy style so that he would buy a car for me.' One doggy style for a car? Are you a porn star?” he questioned.
The phenomenon of BBL, which has gained popularity among celebrities and other women seeking to improve their physical appeal to men, involves a surgical procedure where fat is transferred from areas such as the abdomen, hips, lower back, or thighs to the buttocks.
This procedure aims to create a more hourglass-like figure by enlarging the buttocks, not by lifting them, but by adding volume. The procedure can also result in a smaller-looking waist if the fat is removed from the abdominal area or lower back.