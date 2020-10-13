This was after Blakk Rasta suggested to Franklin Cudjoe that if he wants to quickly make $1m, he should contact the former deputy communication minister who was fired in 2013 after an audio of her allegedly vowing to make $1m in politics leaked.

Victori Hamah in response to Blakk Rasta's Facebook comment wrote "Remove this nonsense this minute otherwise I will see your stupid self in court. I have heard the many nonsense comments you have made about me in the past and I only chose to ignore your ignorance.”

Victoria Hammer threatens to sue Blakk Rasta
However, Blakk Rasta appears not to be moved by Victoria's threat as he reacted to her comment by labelling her 'malnourish-brain'. Sharing a pulse.com.gh publication of Victoria's threat, he wrote: "When a former mis-fit, malnourished-brain, former $1million-dollar dreaming dishonorable Victoria Lakshmi Hamah speaks, it is laughable...!".