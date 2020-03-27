The founder of Brian Jones Outreach Ministries during a live streaming session on Facebook claimed it’s not right for churches to give back to its members during the coronavirus outbreak.

He was responding to a question thrown by one of the viewers on why megachurches are not giving out hand sanitizers to support the fight against the pandemic.

His statement caused outrage and was been called out by Ghanaian celebrities including Afia Schwarzenegger, Kelvyn Boy, Salma Mumin, Eddie Nartey and Mzbel.

Brian Amoateng

Immediately his statement backfired, he apologised saying: “A want to say this that if my comment came as insensitive, I want to apologise to you. I’m very sorry about it. That’s not what we stand for. We do a whole lot of things behind cameras. So, please, I want to apologise to each and every one that feels offended by this video.”

He also switched his Instagram account from public to private due to the massive insult that flooded the comment sections of his latest posts.

Even though social media users have ceased fire on the issue, his followers keep dropping on Instagram.

As of Tuesday, March 24, his followers were 79.5k but has dropped to 79.3k. It’s just a little margin but it shows how much his brand has been affected by the gaffe.