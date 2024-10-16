'Bring Kwesi Appiah back now' - Sonnie Badu tells GFA after Black Stars loss

Sonnie Badu Pulse Ghana

His post called on the GFA to swallow its pride and bring back Kwesi Appiah, former coach of the Black Stars now coach of Sudan.

In a reaction post on Instagram he said, "Dear @ghana_fa_official, I can tell you for free that this was a painful win for my friend. Let’s swallow our pride and bring him back!

ADVERTISEMENT

This is more spiritual than physical, and if you think football isn’t spiritual, just hear me out—anything controlled by the wind definitely has mysteries.

Get him back ‼️."

In light of the Black Stars’ recent struggles, it’s no surprise that many supporters are calling for a mix of both physical and spiritual rejuvenation to secure a place at AFCON 2025.

The Black Stars' hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were shattered following a 0-2 defeat to Sudan on Tuesday afternoon at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goals from Al Tash and Mohammed Abdel-Rahman secured the victory for the Falcons of Jediane, ending Ghana’s dreams of competing in AFCON 2025

Pulse Ghana

After four matches, Ghana lies in third place in Group F with two points. Sudan holds second place with seven points, while Angola leads with nine points and awaits its fourth game.

Prior to this, Ghana drew 1-1 with Niger, lost to Angola 1-0 at home, and drew goallessly at home against Sudan.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars will travel to face Angola and then play their final match against Niger in Ghana.