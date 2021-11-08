Brother Sammy reunites with Cecilia Marfo after 'chopping' slaps (VIDEO)

The slapping incident occurred in 2017 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Recently, Brother Sammy uncovered that he was never going to fail to remember the slaps of the now turned prophetess, Cecilia Marfo.

Before Brother Sammy could get the microphone to sing, enormous slaps started from the songstress saying he had an insidious soul and she needed to project it out.

Cecilia Marfo has as of late been in the news for her one-of-a-kind method of emulating some famous gospel melodies, absolutely singing some unacceptable verses.

A viral video saw Brother Sammy who was not in talking conditions with Cecilia Marfo, bother her for not having the option to say the right words.

Numerous people who chanced upon the video of Sammy have communicated their shock as to how a gospel artiste could be so shallow-disapproved to giggle at someone who was in the soul communicating with God.

In the interim, Brother Sammy and Cecilia have been joyfully seen together moving and taking recordings for quite a while.

In the video Brother, Sammy was considered sitting adjacent to Cecilia Marfo as the two of them modelled for the video which was being done as he again prodded her.

Cecilia Marfo considers Brother Sammy the country's worshipper as she joyfully considers herself the country's prophet.

She is known for pulling stunts on VIPs and people. She then, at that point, claims she was directed by the Holy Spirit.