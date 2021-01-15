Sharing his thoughts on the Artiste Manager's arrest and release, Maurice Ampaw, stated that Bulldog must learn from Akuapem Poloo and be remorseful. “I’m surprised at Bulldog’s lawyer…You’ve gone to plead for the release of your client in court then you come out and say Bulldog is in high spirit," he said.

Speaking on Hot FM, he argued that "you see, Bulldog must show remorse…he shouldn't be explaining himself ...he must learn from Akuapem Poloo and this presenter, Oheneba Boamah Bennie who quickly apologised after being arrested”.

Akuapem Poloo has been arrested last year and released on bail after she shared nude photograph with her seven-year-old son.

Executive Director of Child-centered Organisation, Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, petitioned the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) over Akuapem Poloo's viral post, which saw her later arrested.

Akuapem Poloo and her son

She was charged with publication of obscene material with two counts of engaging in domestic violence but she has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

She was granted a GHS100,000 bail by the Accra Circuit Court 5 and since then, the actress has been calm with her activities on social media.