Burna Boy shows up in Nigerian club with Grammy plaque and drinks from it (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Burna Boy is bragging different with his new accolade as a Grammy-winning artiste.

The 'African Giant' singer showed up in a Nigerian club surprisingly with his Grammy plaque. Burna Boy did not just use the trumpet designed gold plated plague as any form of ornament, it was also his drinking cup.

In a video sighted pulse.com.gh, the "Ye" singer spotted at the Night club, was served champagne poured into his Grammy award and he happily drunk from it whilst onlookers in the club look on with excitement.

This wouldn't be the first time an artiste has done anything extraordinary with the prestigious plaque. Jay Z and Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy, also drank from her first Grammy Award plaque this year. Meanwhile, Kanye West pissed on his own last year.

Regardless, Burna Boy is looking at a bigger picture, as his move is to celebrate his win. The Nigerian singer's 'Twice As Tall’ album was declared as the Best Global Music Album at this year's Grammys and he received his plaque six days ago.

Showing off the plaque on social media after receiving it, a message shared on his Instagram read "early Morning deliveries from across the pond! My parents prayed for excellent children, not houses, cars or things".

"They asked my sisters for stellar degrees; one got a first-class in Finance, the other got a Distinction in Engineering. They asked me for a Grammy, and here we are. I am a product of sacrifice! Thank God and thank you all again!" he added.

See the video below of Burna Boy drinking from his Grammy.

