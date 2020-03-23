Her statement comes after Idris Elba, his wife Sabrina Dhowre, Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said they have tested positive for coronavirus.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker who was recently in Ghana for a concert went on Instagram Live on Saturday night where she shared her own conspiracy theory about the COVID-19 outbreak, Rap Up reportds.

“Let’s say if I have the coronavirus right now. How am I supposed to know I got it because sometimes I be like, ‘If y’all have a cough, you have it,’” she said. “But then I be seeing these basketball players say like, ‘Yeah, I have the coronavirus, but I don’t got no symptoms.’ So how the fuck am I supposed to know when I’m supposed to get tested for it? Y’all ni**as is playing with me. That’s my problem right there.”

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and a dry cough. About 80 percent of people who get the virus experience a mild case. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” said Elba after revealing his positive diagnosis.

During her IG Live, Cardi also questioned whether celebrities are being paid to say they have the infectious disease. “I’m starting to feel like y’all ni**as is paying ni**as to say that they got it,” added Cardi.

And if checks are in fact being cut, Cardi wants in. “And if y’all are paying ni**as to say that they got it, pay me too,” she said. “Bitch tryna get paid.”

Cardi, who was in the studio working on her new album, also admitted that she wants to leave the house so she can get liposuction. “A bitch tryna get lipo,” she said. “I need to know when this shit gonna finish.”

The “Press” rapper previously went viral with her rant about the coronavirus. Her video was remixed by DJ iMarkkeyz and turned into a song, which is now set as debut on the Billboard charts.

Cardi also revealed that the coronavirus has caused her to delay the release of her new single.