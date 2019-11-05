The American rapper is expected to headline a concert dubbed Livespot X Festival (LXF), which will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on the 8th of December.

The mother of one is expected to be in Nigeria the following day after Ghana’s concert and ever since the news of her coming Africa broke, fans have been sceptical if the Grammy award-winning rapper, will truly visit the continent.

On this pursuit to find an answer to clear doubt, pulse.com.gh has fished out a video in which Offset’s girlfriend, confirmed that she will be hosting her last 2019 show in Africa. However, she didn’t mention the exact countries she will be visiting.

Watch the video.