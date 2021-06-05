Celebrities in Ghana are fake; I'm tired - Nana Tonardo

He said he no longer wants to befriend any celebrity in Ghana.
Nana Tornado has revealed that he will quit all his celebrity friends for obvious reasons.
He said he no longer wants to befriend any celebrity in Ghana.
The controversial actor in a conversation with Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix stated that he decided two months ago, when he came back from the United States, that he will no longer make friends with celebrities.
The actor said he has friends who are celebrities but he will no longer settle on any specific celebrity as his best friend.
According to him, he is friends with everyone but their celebrity friendships are mainly for business – when the business is over, it ends there.
