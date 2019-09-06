According to the Gambian actress who lives between her country, Ghana and Nigeria, most female celebrities do nasty things, such as sleeping with people’s husbands, to get money from them to sponsor their extravagant lifestyles.

The actress has accepted that she is not innocent of the revelation she’s making, emphasizing that, she has made some of these mistakes and she’s making it known so as some young girls will learn not to repeat these mistakes.

“I’ve made some of them and I don’t want young ladies out there to repeat some of the mistakes I’ve made and most female celebrities are making” she captioned the video on Instagram in which she made the revelation.

Princess Shyngle

According to Princess Shyngle, these experiences of doing regrettable things for money has left most of these celebrities sad and depressed. Advising her viewers, she has emphasized that having money and living extravagantly on social media does not guarantee happiness.

Hear more from the actress in the video below and tell us what you think.