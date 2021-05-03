Chris Attoh reportedly marries again in California after losing 2nd wife in 2019 (VIDEO)

In a report by Instablog, a proxy traditional wedding for the couple was held in Nsukka, Enugu State in Nigeria on Saturday, May 1, to mark the union between the two.

Chris Attoh and Chinecherem Eze's proxy traditional wedding in Nsukka, Enugu State Pulse Ghana

The video below that came with the report, shows the Ghanaian actor proposing to Chinecherem Eze during a dinner date.

This marriage then becomes the third time Chris Attoh is getting married. He first walked down the aisle with Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite in 2015, they had a son together and divorced in 2017.

Chris later married Bettie Jennifer, an American, at a private ceremony in Accra in October 2018 but sadly she was murdered 7 months later in Maryland where she was based.

Pulse Ghana