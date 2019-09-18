The American singer has been hanging out with Davido in recent times and the duo is doing a lot more than just doing music together.

Davido, who proposed to his pregnant girlfriend, Chioma, is set to tie in 2020 and the “Loyal” singer has now expressed interest in being part of the “fall” singer’s groomsmen train. Davido made this known via a tweet he shared, stating that “Chris say he wan Dey my train oooo”.

READ ALSO: Shatta Bandle lands in Nigeria; hangs out former P Square member

The tweet has so far gathered close to six thousand retweets and about two thousand comments from fans, wondering how it will be like if it happens. Davido featured Chris Brown in his latest song “Blow My Mind” which has them jointly performing at the latter’s concert in New York at the Barclays Center.

Chioma and Davido

Now it looks like, if we don’t see them performing together again, the next time we will see them together, will be on Davido and Chioma’s wedding day.

See Davido’s tweet below.