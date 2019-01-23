The Musician has been released from police custody without any charges after he was arrested with two others, on Tuesday in Paris on allegations of aggravated rape and drug violations.

According to a CNN report, the Paris prosecutor's office said “he won't face any charges at this time” but the investigation is still going on.

READ ALSO: It's now embarrassing for me to take photos on a flight - Yvonne Nelson

The “Don’t Judge Me” singer has also taken to Instagram to break his silence on the allegation with a post saying: “I wanna make it perfectly clear ..... This is false and a whole lot of CAP! … for my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!”

Raphael Chiche, the singer's attorney, has told CNN that his client "vigorously protests his innocence" and has directed him to file a complaint due to the "slander of which he has unfairly been the subject."