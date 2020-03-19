Since the outbreak, a lot of celebrities have been using foreign language (English language) to communicate to their fans about the pandemic.

This, according to hip-hop star Edem, leads to ‘misinformation’ among the illiterates.

The “Over Again” hitmaker in an Instagram post said: “If u are a public figure, socialite or celebrity and u can make a local language video to help disseminate safety information pls do.it looks like non English speaking ppl are being misinformed [sic].”

And it seems his call has had a good response.

Yesterday (March 18), actress Xandy Kamel took to Instagram to address her fans about the virus in her mother tongue, Ewe, shortly after Edem made the call.

And today (March 19), Salma Mumin has joined the seemingly growing bandwagon.

In a 13-minutes long video she shared on her Instagram page, she addressed her fans about the novel coronavirus in Twi and called on Ghanaians and fellow celebrities to follow suit.

She wrote: “Fellow Ghanaians stand up and let’s help educate our people. Who do not have access to information or less access to information. Speak your local dialogue to educate the uneducated.”

Watch the video below.