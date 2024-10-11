Court declines Ama Governor’s application to travel out of Ghana in ongoing protest case

During proceedings, State Attorney Amanda Awadi, leading the prosecution, informed the court that some disclosures had been submitted, with additional ones still to be filed. She requested an adjournment to finalise this process.

'48 hours, no food, no water' - Ama governor laments in court while in handcuffs Pulse Ghana

Ama Governor’s lawyer sought permission for her client to travel from October 13 to 18 for an engagement outside the country. The lawyer also requested that the charge of assault on a public officer against her be dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another lawyer representing Emmanuel Gyan, a second accused, argued for charges against his client to be dropped, stating that he was not involved in the protest on the specified date. The prosecution responded that they were not formally informed of these requests.

Ama Governor called to the BAR Pulse Ghana

Presiding Judge Evelyn Asamoah ruled that Ama Governor’s lawyers had not filed a formal application for the travel request, advising them to do so. Consequently, the travel application was denied.

The judge directed the prosecution to submit all remaining witness statements and adjourned the case to October 30.