ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Court declines Ama Governor’s application to travel out of Ghana in ongoing protest case

Dorcas Agambila

The Accra Circuit Court has denied an application by Elorm Ababio, known as Ama Governor, seeking permission to travel outside the jurisdiction.

'48 hours, no food, no water' - Ama governor laments in court while in handcuffs
'48 hours, no food, no water' - Ama governor laments in court while in handcuffs

This ruling came on Friday, October 11, during the ongoing case involving Democracy Hub protesters. Only nine of the 52 protesters appeared for the hearing.

Recommended articles

During proceedings, State Attorney Amanda Awadi, leading the prosecution, informed the court that some disclosures had been submitted, with additional ones still to be filed. She requested an adjournment to finalise this process.

'48 hours, no food, no water' - Ama governor laments in court while in handcuffs
'48 hours, no food, no water' - Ama governor laments in court while in handcuffs '48 hours, no food, no water' - Ama governor laments in court while in handcuffs Pulse Ghana

Ama Governor’s lawyer sought permission for her client to travel from October 13 to 18 for an engagement outside the country. The lawyer also requested that the charge of assault on a public officer against her be dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another lawyer representing Emmanuel Gyan, a second accused, argued for charges against his client to be dropped, stating that he was not involved in the protest on the specified date. The prosecution responded that they were not formally informed of these requests.

Ama Governor called to the BAR
Ama Governor called to the BAR Ama Governor called to the BAR Pulse Ghana

Presiding Judge Evelyn Asamoah ruled that Ama Governor’s lawyers had not filed a formal application for the travel request, advising them to do so. Consequently, the travel application was denied.

The judge directed the prosecution to submit all remaining witness statements and adjourned the case to October 30.

Benjamin Akuffo, arrested while visiting the protesters in custody, also appeared after being granted bail. His case was likewise adjourned to October 30, with instructions for the prosecution to file disclosures and witness statements.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sister Derby and Medikal

Medikal and Fella rubbing their affair in my face was painful - Sister Derby

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog

Renovate Nsawam Prisons for yourselves – Bullgod warns Nana Addo and appointees

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

IMG 9158

Osagyefo’s Night 2024!Trigmatic celebrates Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy in music, arts and theatre