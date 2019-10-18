The arrest, according to multiple sources, was made in Accra on Thursday evening.

The “Avatar” hitmaker was seen in a viral video on social media being dragged by a policeman and two other men in no uniform.

In the 10 seconds video, Epixode was being chased and later dragged before the arrest was made.

The person who filmed the incident is heard shouting: “Isn’t that Epixode?”

The viral video hit social media early Friday morning but it’s unclear what caused the arrest.

He was arrested near a fuel filling station and that scene doesn’t look like a music video shoot either.

Epixode hasn’t spoken since the arrest.

Watch the video of his arrest below.