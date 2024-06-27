Davido and Chioma jet off in new $75m private jet after lavish wedding (VIDEO)

Davido and Chioma's nuptials on June 24, 2024, were a high-profile affair, graced by the presence of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and other affluent Nigerian socialites like Cubana Chief Priest Jowi Zaza and Olamide, among others.

The couple is now leaving Nigeria for a yet-to-be-known destination for what is believed to be their honeymoon. According to Tunde Ednut, a Nigerian blogger close to the singer, the couple are flying in a new private jet owned by Davido.

Sharing the video of Chioma and Davido boarding the private jet, Tunde wrote, "The latest couple in town is on their way out of Nigeria in their new $75,000,000 (₦114,000,000,000) private jet. Wishing them a safe journey. You can tell they are really tired. May God continue to guide and bless this new marriage."

Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, and Chioma Avril Rowland, a chef and influencer, have been in an on-and-off relationship that has captured public attention since they went public in 2018.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, later that year. Sadly, he died at age three after unfortunately drowning in a pool at home. However, Davido and Chioma were later blessed with twins.