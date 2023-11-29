I’m still full – Davido appreciates Stonebwoy’s wife for ‘fufu and light soup’ feast

According to Davido, the “fufu and light soup” he ate at Stonebwoy’s house was so delicious that even after two days he still feels full.

He went ahead to heap praises on Dr Louisa for cooking a sumptuous meal for him to enjoy.

Well, Ghanaians are excited about the compliments of Davido. They appreciated him for admitting that Ghanaian meals are tasty contrary to what Hilda Baci had said.

This is not the first time Davido has visited Stonebwoy’s home in Ghana, known for its warm hospitality.