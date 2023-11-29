This post by Davido has sent Nigerians into a state of shock because it has automatically proven that the claims by the Nigerian Chef that Ghanaian jollof is tasteless is nothing but a big fat lie.
I’m still full – Davido appreciates Stonebwoy’s wife for ‘fufu and light soup’ feast
Nigerian Superstar, Davido has revealed how he enjoyed a Ghanaian dish prepared by Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa.
According to Davido, the “fufu and light soup” he ate at Stonebwoy’s house was so delicious that even after two days he still feels full.
He went ahead to heap praises on Dr Louisa for cooking a sumptuous meal for him to enjoy.
Well, Ghanaians are excited about the compliments of Davido. They appreciated him for admitting that Ghanaian meals are tasty contrary to what Hilda Baci had said.
This is not the first time Davido has visited Stonebwoy’s home in Ghana, known for its warm hospitality.
During a previous visit, the two artists collaborated on the chart-topping song “Activate,” a testament to their strong friendship.
