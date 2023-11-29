ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I’m still full – Davido appreciates Stonebwoy’s wife for ‘fufu and light soup’ feast

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian Superstar, Davido has revealed how he enjoyed a Ghanaian dish prepared by Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa.

Davido and Stonebwoy
Davido and Stonebwoy

This post by Davido has sent Nigerians into a state of shock because it has automatically proven that the claims by the Nigerian Chef that Ghanaian jollof is tasteless is nothing but a big fat lie.

Recommended articles

According to Davido, the “fufu and light soup” he ate at Stonebwoy’s house was so delicious that even after two days he still feels full.

He went ahead to heap praises on Dr Louisa for cooking a sumptuous meal for him to enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Ghanaians are excited about the compliments of Davido. They appreciated him for admitting that Ghanaian meals are tasty contrary to what Hilda Baci had said.

This is not the first time Davido has visited Stonebwoy’s home in Ghana, known for its warm hospitality.

During a previous visit, the two artists collaborated on the chart-topping song “Activate,” a testament to their strong friendship.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adam Cortez and Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4Reall replaces her lawyer Adam Cortez for Eleanor Fast ahead of her trial

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'Nipa bi y3 cobra' - Kuami Eugene reacts following allegations by former househelp, Mary

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'I was paid Gh400 monthly' - Kuami Eugene’s ex-househelp spills after she was sacked

Diana Asamoah

There is no way the ‘butterfly’ can knock out NPP - Diana Asamoah jabs Alan Kyerematen